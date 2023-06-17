Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average is $202.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

