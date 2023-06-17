Polianta Ltd Acquires 20,500 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 276,533 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

