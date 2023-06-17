Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 79,000 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. R1 RCM comprises about 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM Price Performance

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.