Polianta Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.