Polianta Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.