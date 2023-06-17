Polianta Ltd Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

