Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Unity Software makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

