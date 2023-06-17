Polianta Ltd Purchases 4,700 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $143.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

