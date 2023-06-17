Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. GXO Logistics comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

GXO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

