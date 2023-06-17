Polianta Ltd Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

