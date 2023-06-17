Polianta Ltd Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

