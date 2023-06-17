Pollux Coin (POX) Price Tops $1.87 on Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $93.41 million and $649,153.15 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00007118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.51249235 USD and is up 19.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $525,383.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

