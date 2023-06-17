Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Three

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTHRU. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Pono Capital Three Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of PTHRU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,115. Pono Capital Three has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Pono Capital Three Company Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

