Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 407,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFTAW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.39.

