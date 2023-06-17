PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSTNY remained flat at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ING Group raised PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

