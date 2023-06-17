PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 32.2 %

PowerBand Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

