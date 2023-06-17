PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £457.49 million, a PE ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,099.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.57. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575 ($19.71).

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

