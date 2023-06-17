PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 11,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PREKF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

