Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Precipio Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRPO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 108.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio
About Precipio
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
