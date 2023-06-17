Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Precipio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 108.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

About Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Featured Articles

