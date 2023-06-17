PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.64

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.64 and traded as high as $95.95. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 5,623 shares traded.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $172.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $172,630.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,002 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,116.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

