Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,966 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.