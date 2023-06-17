Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

