Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

