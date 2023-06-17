Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

