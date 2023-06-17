Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

