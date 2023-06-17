Private Asset Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

