Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

