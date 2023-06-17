Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,370 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.