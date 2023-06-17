Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.