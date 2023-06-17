Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

