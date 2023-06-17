Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

