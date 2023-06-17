Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

