Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $511,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

