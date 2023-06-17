Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.46.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

