Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $319.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.76. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

