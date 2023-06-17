Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Down 1.8%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 9,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

