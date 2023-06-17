ProFrac (ACDC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 3.53% -5.20% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 194 1169 2104 81 2.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.82%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.79%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its competitors.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 5.47 ProFrac Competitors $2.84 billion $226.98 million -3.19

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProFrac beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

