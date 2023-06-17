ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,697,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

