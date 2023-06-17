ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.58. 13,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

