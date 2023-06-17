ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 125,518,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 130,497,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

