ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 125,518,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 130,497,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.