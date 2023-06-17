Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,897. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $398,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

