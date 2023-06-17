Proton Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $574,892.60 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,880,572,292 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

