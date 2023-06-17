Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Stories

