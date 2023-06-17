Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Articles

