Pundi X (New) Trading Up 0.7% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and $2.43 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32763043 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,401,884.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

