PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.10 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

