PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.
PURE Bioscience Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.10 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About PURE Bioscience
