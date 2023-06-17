Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

