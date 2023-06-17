QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. QNB has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 26.59%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.