QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
QNB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. QNB has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.70.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 26.59%.
QNB Company Profile
QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QNB (QNBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.