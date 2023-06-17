Quadrise (LON:QED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,507,067 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Quadrise Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.