QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,994. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

